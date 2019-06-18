2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back
All Headlines 10:48 June 18, 2019
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Two of the four North Korean fishermen rescued from the East Sea last week expressed a desire to defect to South Korea, while the two others were sent back to the North according to their wishes, the unification ministry said Tuesday.
Their boat was found adrift in waters near the port of the east coast city of Samcheok on Saturday morning after an engine failure. The site was about 150 kilometers south of the Northern Limit Line, the de facto maritime border between the two Koreas.
