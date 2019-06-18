Seoul stocks trade higher late Tuesday morning
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade higher late Tuesday morning as institutions bought undervalued shares after falling for four straight sessions.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index gained 11.14 points, or 0.53 percent, to reach 2,101.87 as of 11:20 a.m.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics advanced 1.37 percent and LG Electronics rose 1.12 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was flat.
Carmakers continued to trade higher, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor rising 0.71 percent and Kia Motors increasing 1.42 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis moved up 1.13 percent.
Construction shares, on the other hand, lost ground, with Hyundai Engineering & Construction moving down 0.74 percent and Daelim Industrial falling 0.42 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,183.65 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.85 won from the previous session.
