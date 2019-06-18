Go to Contents Go to Navigation

S. Korean diplomat elected vice chair of U.N. body for climate change accord implementation

All Headlines 14:58 June 18, 2019

SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean diplomat has been elected as the vice chair of a U.N. body handling implementation issues related to an international climate change accord, Seoul's foreign ministry said Tuesday.

On Monday, Yoo Yeon-chul, Seoul's ambassador for climate change, took the vice chairmanship of the Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI) for the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change. His term lasts for two years.

It is the first time that a South Korean official has taken a top SBI post.

Yoo's election reflects Seoul's commitment to addressing climate change, a ministry official said.

South Korea has set an ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 37 percent from business-as-usual levels by 2030.

This photo, taken July 27, 2018, shows South Korea's Ambassador for Climate Change Yoo Yeon-chul speaking at a forum in Seoul. (Yonhap)

