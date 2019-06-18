U.S. most concerned about redirection of wages given to Kaesong workers: biz leaders
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- The United States appears to be concerned the most about the possibility of North Korea diverting workers' wages when it comes to the issue of whether an inter-Korean industrial complex in the communist nation should reopen, factory owners said Tuesday.
A group of businesspeople who used to run factories at the industrial complex in the North's border city of Kaesong returned home after a weeklong visit to Washington and Los Angeles on a mission to raise awareness of the need for restarting the complex.
"U.S. experts on the Korean Peninsula issue and State Department officials expressed the most concern in the possibility of a diversion of workers' wages (to North Korea's nuclear and missile programs)," Kim Jin-hyang, chairman of the Kaesong Industrial District Foundation, told reporters in Seoul.
"They said the U.S. could have a forward-looking stance on the Kaesong complex if this dollar issue is settled," Kim said, vowing to come up with follow-up measures to resolve what he called Washington's "misunderstanding."
The business leaders stressed that the wages paid to the North Korean workers were just enough to support the cost of living for a family of four.
Once hailed as a symbol of reconciliation between the two Koreas, the complex was abruptly shut down in 2016 by then President Park Geun-hye's government amid heightened tensions.
President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un agreed in their September summit that they would resume the complex as soon as conditions are met.
Washington, however, has been wary of full-blown cross-border economic cooperation as it could undermine the global sanctions regime that's necessary to keep pressure on Pyongyang until its complete denuclearization.
