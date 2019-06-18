S. Korean Bond Yields on June 18, 2019
All Headlines 16:31 June 18, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.556 1.554 +0.2
3-year TB 1.493 1.491 +0.2
10-year TB 1.614 1.621 -0.7
2-year MSB 1.523 1.519 +0.4
3-year CB (AA-) 2.007 2.005 +0.2
91-day CD 1.800 1.800 --
