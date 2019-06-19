S. Korean Bond Yields on June 19, 2019
All Headlines 16:29 June 19, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.548 1.556 -0.8
3-year TB 1.484 1.493 -0.9
10-year TB 1.601 1.614 -1.3
2-year MSB 1.515 1.523 -0.8
3-year CB (AA-) 1.995 2.007 -1.2
91-day CD 1.800 1.800 --
(END)
