Naver deserves credit for its presence on Google-dominant scene: founder
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- Naver, the reigning search engine in South Korea, should receive credit for its presence on the Google-dominant scene, its founder said Tuesday.
"I am proud to have built a search engine in our own language, allowing our own people to use the platform," Lee Hae-jin, the billionaire founder of South Korea's top portal operator Naver Corp., said in a forum here.
Appearing after a two-year absence from the public eye, Lee said there are very few countries in the world where top search engine Google Inc. is unable to get a foothold.
"I believe that the power of a language would be reduced when the language is not browsed well, which will eventually lead to weakening the language itself," Lee said.
Google has dominated the global search engine market, maintaining a market share of over 88 percent as of April, industry data showed.
Lee stepped down as chairman of the company's board in 2017. Lee has since served as the company's global investment officer.
(END)
-
1
BTS fans complain of tight ID checks at Busan concerts
-
2
(LEAD) White House on Xi's N.K. visit: Focus is on denuclearization
-
3
(3rd LD) Chinese President Xi to visit N. Korea this week: KCNA
-
4
N.K. leader says negotiations with U.S. are first step to recognition as nuclear power: report
-
5
Trump says his relationship with N.K. leader remains 'very good,' though it could change