June 19, 2019

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 19.

Korean-language dailies
-- Scores of summits scheduled before, after G-20 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to cut electricity rates by 10,000 won per household for summer (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't increases senior jobs by cutting salaries (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to cut electricity rates by 10,000 won per household for July-Aug. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 16 mln households to benefit from electricity rate cuts (Segye Times)
-- Rep. Sohn indicted in alleged real estate speculation case (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rep. Sohn used confidential info for real estate purchase: prosecution (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to lower electricity rates by 10,000 won per household for summer (Hankyoreh)
-- Rep. Sohn used confidential info for real estate purchase in Mokpo (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Efforts to bring in AI experts (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Electricity rate cuts by 10,000 won per month for July-Aug. (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Xi Jinping's trip to North starts hectic diplomacy (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Will Xi's visit create momentum for stalled nuclear talks? (Korea Herald)
-- Xi-Kim summit could lead to 4th inter-Korean talks (Korea Times)
(END)

