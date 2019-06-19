(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 19)
Xi's visit to North
Meeting with Kim hoped to break deadlock
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's June 20 to 21 state visit to North Korea is drawing much attention, as it marks his first visit to the country since becoming Chinese president. The two countries are celebrating the 70th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year.
On Monday, the state broadcasters of the two countries announced the visit, which comes amid a deadlock in denuclearization negotiations following the failure of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February in Hanoi, Vietnam.
It is particularly noteworthy that Xi's visit to the North is taking place right before the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 28 and 29. President Trump is expected to visit South Korea around the time of the G20 Summit for a meeting with President Moon Jae-in. Therefore, the key players in the denuclearization talks are gathering in this part of the world at the same time.
The abrupt announcement of Xi's visit is all the more surprising given that it has been extremely rare for Chinese leaders to visit North Korea. Xi's visit will be the first by a Chinese leader in 14 years.
There were some reports in the local media earlier this month that Xi could pay a visit to South Korea around the time of the summit. But later it was reported that the visit was canceled. Cheong Wa Dae said negotiations were underway to arrange a summit between President Moon and Xi during the G20 in Osaka. An exact date has yet to be announced.
Many South Koreans will be watching the discussions between Xi and Kim regarding the security situation on the Korean Peninsula and the denuclearization talks. The North Korean leader has shown a heavy dependence on Xi's counsel at key junctures in the talks with the U.S. and South Korea. Kim has visited China to meet the Chinese leader four times since March 2018, right before the first Moon-Kim summit on April 27, 2018, at the border village of Panmunjeom. Kim also met with Xi before and after his first summit with President Trump on June 12, 2018, in Singapore. His latest visit to China in January preceded his second summit with Trump in Vietnam about a month later.
The solidarity of North Korea and China is somewhat worrisome in that it could get in the way of U.S.-North Korea denuclearization talks, particularly amid the escalating U.S.-China rivalry. The two superpowers have been clashing over a range of issues, including trade. Trump and Xi will also hold a summit during the G20.
In response to Xi's visit to Pyongyang, Washington emphasized once again that it was still focused on final, fully verified denuclearization. The Xi-Kim meeting will hopefully serve as momentum for reviving further talks with North Korea, including a fourth Moon-Kim summit and anther Trump-Kim summit as soon as possible.
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) White House on Xi's N.K. visit: Focus is on denuclearization
-
2
(3rd LD) 2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back
-
3
BTS fans complain of tight ID checks at Busan concerts
-
4
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean summit is not a must before G-20
-
5
FM says she believes there are 'good signs' for resuming N.K. nuclear talks