(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 19)

What attracts our particular attention is whether his visit will offer a turning point in the deadlocked denuclearization talks between South and North Korea and between the United States and North Korea. As China holds the key to the survival of the Kim Jong-un regime, success of the international sanctions depends on China. Xi's visit also reflects his intention to show off China's influence on its ally.

Though not much time is left until his trip to Pyongyang, the Moon Jae-in administration must do its best to draw support from Xi by using all available channels to address the North Korean nuclear threat. It must persuade Beijing to convince Pyongyang of the need to take pre-emptive actions to denuclearize. A Blue House spokesperson said the government expects Xi's visit to contribute to the settlement of a permanent peace regime on the peninsula through the earliest-possible resumption of the denuclearization talks.