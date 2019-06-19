Wednesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:05 June 19, 2019
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 26/18 Rain 30
Incheon 24/18 Rain 30
Suwon 27/18 Rain 30
Cheongju 28/20 Rain 20
Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 30
Chuncheon 27/18 Rain 30
Gangneung 27/20 Rain 60
Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 29/19 Sunny 20
Jeju 25/19 Cloudy 10
Daegu 30/19 Sunny 70
Busan 26/20 Cloudy 0
(END)
