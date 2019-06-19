Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, June 19

All Headlines 09:47 June 19, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues

-- Red Velvet media showcase

-- Interview with rising young Korean novelist Choi Eun-young

Economy & Finance

-- (News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers to face prolonged downturn amid trade war

-- Seoul's plans to boost manufacturing sector
(END)

