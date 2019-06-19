Yonhap news advisory for Wednesday, June 19
All Headlines 09:47 June 19, 2019
General
-- Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues
-- Red Velvet media showcase
-- Interview with rising young Korean novelist Choi Eun-young
Economy & Finance
-- (News Focus) S. Korean chipmakers to face prolonged downturn amid trade war
-- Seoul's plans to boost manufacturing sector
(END)
