(Women's World Cup) S. Korean players return home after group stage exit
INCHEON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Members of the South Korean women's national football team returned home Wednesday following their group stage exit at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France.
Coached by Yoon Duk-yeo, South Korea bowed out of the competition with three straight losses in Group A. They lost to the hosts France 4-0 on June 7 and then were blanked by Nigeria 2-0 five days later.
On Monday, holding on to fading hopes of qualifying for the round of 16, South Korea lost to Norway 2-1. Forward Yeo Min-ji scored the country's only goal of the tournament midway through the second half of the contest.
South Korea finished last in their group. The top two nations from each of the six groups, plus four best third-place teams, will advance to the knockout round.
South Korea were trying to make it to the round of 16 for the second consecutive World Cup, but they lacked a finishing touch on offense and discipline on defense.
The women's team is trying to schedule an away friendly match at some point in the second half of the year. In December, South Korea will host the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship in the southeastern metropolitan city of Busan.
South Korea will face North Korea, China and Japan in the round-robin competition from Dec. 10-17. At the previous E-1 championship in 2017 in Japan, South Korea finished in fourth place after losing to all three of those nations.
