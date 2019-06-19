(LEAD) (Women's World Cup) S. Korean players return home after group stage exit
(ATTN: ADDS comments, photos)
INCHEON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Members of the South Korean women's national football team returned home Wednesday following their group stage exit at the FIFA Women's World Cup in France.
Coached by Yoon Duk-yeo, South Korea bowed out of the competition with three straight losses in Group A. They lost to the hosts France 4-0 on June 7 and then were blanked by Nigeria 2-0 five days later.
On Monday, holding on to fading hopes of qualifying for the round of 16, South Korea lost to Norway 2-1. Forward Yeo Min-ji scored the country's only goal of the tournament midway through the second half of the contest.
South Korea finished last in their group. The top two nations from each of the six groups, plus four best third-place teams, will advance to the knockout round.
South Korea were trying to make it to the round of 16 for the second consecutive World Cup, but they lacked a finishing touch on offense and discipline on defense.
"When we faced the hosts France in the first match, our players were too nervous and they didn't play up to their ability," Yoon told reporters at Incheon International Airport. "But that's all part of the learning process. There's no such thing as bad experience. This will lay groundwork for our players to grow further."
Yoon said he was concerned about the relatively shallow talent pool among younger players. His key players, such as Cho So-hyun (124 caps) and Ji So-yun (119 caps), will be in their early to mid 30s by the next World Cup, and Yoon would like to see an infusion of younger blood in the near future.
"Today, there is a considerable gap in talent between the veteran core and the younger group, and we have to address that quickly," Yoon said. "Just because you're young, that doesn't mean you can be part of the next wave. You have to be good. We need to have the next Ji So-yun and next Cho So-hyun."
Cho, the national team captain, echoed the coach's sentiment, saying young players have to challenge themselves against tougher competition.
"They should try to find opportunities in Europe and face stronger and faster players," said Cho, who has played in Japan, Norway and England. "They should keep trying harder and be tough on themselves, and they should never feel complacent."
Five days from her 31st birthday, Cho may not be around for the next World Cup in four years' time. She said she, like her coach, was worried the shallow pool of talent in the next generation.
"I hope some of the young players will really step up and compete with veterans on the national team. The door is always open," she said. "Young players have to believe in themselves that they can be better than older players."
The women's team is trying to schedule an away friendly match at some point in the second half of the year. In December, South Korea will host the East Asian Football Federation (EAFF) E-1 Football Championship in the southeastern metropolitan city of Busan.
South Korea will face North Korea, China and Japan in the round-robin competition from Dec. 10-17. At the previous E-1 championship in 2017 in Japan, South Korea finished in fourth place after losing to all three of those nations.
