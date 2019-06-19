Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Banks' loan delinquency rate edges up in April

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The delinquency rate for South Korean banks' won-denominated loans edged up in April due to a slight rise in the number of firms and households that failed to repay their debts, data showed Wednesday.

The rate for bank loans more than 30 days overdue stood at 0.49 percent at the end of April, up 0.03 percentage point from a month earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Compared with a year ago, the rate was down 0.1 percentage point, the FSS said.

The delinquency rate for loans extended to firms rose 0.05 percentage point on-month to 0.64 percent in April, and that for loans to households also gained 0.02 percentage point to 0.3 percent over the cited period, according to the data.

The FSS said it will keep close tabs on loan delinquency trends to prevent rising market interest rates from leading to more overdue loans.

