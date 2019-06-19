Seoul stocks sharply up late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded higher late Wednesday morning as concerns over drawn-out trade talks between the United States and China eased.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) had a strong start and continued to cruise as it rose 0.96 percent, or 20.13 points, to 2,118.84 as of 11:20 a.m.
U.S. stock markets surged after U.S. President Donald Trump said that he would meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Japan next week, rekindling hopes that the world's two largest economies may agree to end their trade spat.
Dovish comments from European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi also raised expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may take a similar accommodative stance.
The Dow Jones industrial average jumped 1.35 percent Tuesday (local time). The Nasdaq composite surged 1.39 percent.
Most large caps on the KOSPI were in positive terrain.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 1.80 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix shot up 4.42 percent.
Top steelmaker POSCO inched up 1.25 percent, while No. 2 player Hyundai Steel climbed 0.96 percent.
Pharmaceutical giant Celltrion advanced 0.96 percent, and Samsung BioLogics climbed 0.32 percent.
However, auto shares remained weak, with No. 1 Hyundai Motor losing 0.35 percent and its smaller sister company Kia Motors sliding 0.58 percent. Auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis shed 0.22 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,178.00 won against the U.S. dollar, sharply up 7.80 won from the previous session's close.
(END)
-
1
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
2
Busan buzzing with excitement over BTS concerts
-
3
S. Koreans bid farewell to ex-first lady Lee Hee-ho
-
4
(U20 World Cup) Top Asian football official hails S. Korea historic run to final
-
5
(News Focus) Going beyond repackaging free trade policy, Seoul also looks to expand FTA territory
-
1
(3rd LD) 2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back
-
2
(LEAD) White House on Xi's N.K. visit: Focus is on denuclearization
-
3
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean summit is not a must before G-20
-
4
FM says she believes there are 'good signs' for resuming N.K. nuclear talks
-
5
N.K. media reports on 'Parasite' popularity, highlights downside of capitalism