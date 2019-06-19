Fashion designer fined over selling Chinese clothes disguised as Korean products
SEJONG, June 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's customs agency said Wednesday it has fined a fashion designer 44 million won (US$37,000) for selling Chinese clothes after disguising them as South Korean made.
The designer is accused of selling 6,946 Chinese clothes worth about 700 million won in major department stores across the country between June 2017 and March 2019 by falsely marking the place of origin of the items as South Korea and labeling them as designer clothes, according to the Korea Customs Service.
He bought Chinese T-shirts in the 10,000 won range from Dongdaemun Market in Seoul and sold them for between 60,000 won and 70,000 won in department stores, the agency said, without identifying him.
The Korea Customs Service has referred the case to prosecutors for an indictment.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
2
Busan buzzing with excitement over BTS concerts
-
3
S. Koreans bid farewell to ex-first lady Lee Hee-ho
-
4
(U20 World Cup) Top Asian football official hails S. Korea historic run to final
-
5
(News Focus) Going beyond repackaging free trade policy, Seoul also looks to expand FTA territory
-
1
(3rd LD) 2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back
-
2
(LEAD) White House on Xi's N.K. visit: Focus is on denuclearization
-
3
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean summit is not a must before G-20
-
4
N.K. media reports on 'Parasite' popularity, highlights downside of capitalism
-
5
(LEAD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues