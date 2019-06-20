10 automakers to recall over 40,000 vehicles
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Ten car manufacturers and importers will voluntarily recall over 40,000 vehicles due to faulty components, the transport ministry said Thursday.
This is the latest in a series of recall plans for local and overseas carmakers and importers of foreign vehicles.
Ten companies, including Jaguar Land Rover, Daimler Trucks, Man Truck & Bus Co., Nissan Motor Co., Hyundai Motor Co., and Kia Motors Corp., are recalling 43 models amounting to 40,338 units, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport.
The problems include faulty diesel engines in Jaguar Land Rover's Discovery 4 sport utility vehicle, imperfectly functioning regenerative braking in the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE sedan and a faulty antilock brake system in Nissan's Murano SUV, it said.
Starting Monday, vehicle owners can visit designated repair and service centers to replace the parts free of charge, the ministry said.
