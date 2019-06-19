KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
CJ LOGISTICS 151,500 0
DOOSAN 102,500 UP 500
KiaMtr 42,350 DN 650
HITEJINRO 21,300 UP 100
Yuhan 250,000 UP 5,500
SLCORP 24,350 0
DaelimInd 121,500 UP 3,500
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16800 UP50
Donga Socio Holdings 98,300 UP 100
SK hynix 67,200 UP 3,800
Youngpoong 719,000 UP 3,000
HyundaiEng&Const 56,000 UP 1,900
TONGYANG 1,780 UP 10
Daesang 25,050 DN 50
SKNetworks 5,050 UP 40
ORION Holdings 16,850 UP 50
KT&G 100,500 0
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 103,500 UP 2,500
DHICO 6,700 UP 150
LG Display 17,100 UP 150
SK 239,000 UP 4,500
Hanon Systems 12,000 0
Kangwonland 31,150 UP 350
NAVER 110,000 UP 1,000
Kakao 122,000 UP 1,000
Kogas 42,000 0
SamsungF&MIns 272,000 DN 2,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,000 UP 100
NCsoft 466,500 UP 9,500
DSME 31,900 DN 200
DSINFRA 6,690 UP 80
DWEC 4,970 UP 40
Donga ST 103,000 DN 1,000
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,000 DN 50
CJ CheilJedang 297,500 UP 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 36,250 UP 50
KUMHOTIRE 3,875 DN 25
SPC SAMLIP 102,000 DN 500
SAMSUNG SDS 217,500 UP 1,500
DongwonF&B 296,500 DN 7,500
(MORE)
-
1
BTS dazzles 25,000 fans in Busan
-
2
Busan buzzing with excitement over BTS concerts
-
3
S. Koreans bid farewell to ex-first lady Lee Hee-ho
-
4
(3rd LD) N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former first lady's funeral
-
5
(4th LD) N.K. leader sends condolence message, flowers for former first lady's funeral
-
1
(3rd LD) 2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back
-
2
(LEAD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues
-
3
(2nd LD) Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean summit is not a must before G-20
-
4
(LEAD) White House on Xi's N.K. visit: Focus is on denuclearization
-
5
N.K. media reports on 'Parasite' popularity, highlights downside of capitalism