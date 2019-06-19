CJ LOGISTICS 151,500 0

DOOSAN 102,500 UP 500

KiaMtr 42,350 DN 650

HITEJINRO 21,300 UP 100

Yuhan 250,000 UP 5,500

SLCORP 24,350 0

DaelimInd 121,500 UP 3,500

HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP16800 UP50

Donga Socio Holdings 98,300 UP 100

SK hynix 67,200 UP 3,800

Youngpoong 719,000 UP 3,000

HyundaiEng&Const 56,000 UP 1,900

TONGYANG 1,780 UP 10

Daesang 25,050 DN 50

SKNetworks 5,050 UP 40

ORION Holdings 16,850 UP 50

KT&G 100,500 0

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 103,500 UP 2,500

DHICO 6,700 UP 150

LG Display 17,100 UP 150

SK 239,000 UP 4,500

Hanon Systems 12,000 0

Kangwonland 31,150 UP 350

NAVER 110,000 UP 1,000

Kakao 122,000 UP 1,000

Kogas 42,000 0

SamsungF&MIns 272,000 DN 2,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 26,000 UP 100

NCsoft 466,500 UP 9,500

DSME 31,900 DN 200

DSINFRA 6,690 UP 80

DWEC 4,970 UP 40

Donga ST 103,000 DN 1,000

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,000 DN 50

CJ CheilJedang 297,500 UP 2,000

KOREA AEROSPACE 36,250 UP 50

KUMHOTIRE 3,875 DN 25

SPC SAMLIP 102,000 DN 500

SAMSUNG SDS 217,500 UP 1,500

DongwonF&B 296,500 DN 7,500

(MORE)