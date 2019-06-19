KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
Hyosung 74,500 UP 500
LOTTE 43,750 UP 500
AK Holdings 45,950 UP 50
Binggrae 69,700 DN 1,500
GCH Corp 22,600 DN 200
LotteChilsung 176,000 UP 500
HyundaiMtr 140,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 63,700 DN 100
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 13,200 UP 200
POSCO 242,000 UP 2,500
DB INSURANCE 61,000 DN 600
SamsungElec 45,350 UP 1,000
NHIS 14,450 UP 300
SK Discovery 25,650 UP 50
LS 48,200 UP 950
GC Corp 127,000 UP 2,500
GS E&C 41,800 UP 850
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 36,300 UP 2,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 234,500 UP 1,000
KPIC 137,000 UP 3,500
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,980 UP 80
SKC 36,400 DN 250
GS Retail 37,000 UP 550
Ottogi 703,000 DN 5,000
IlyangPharm 26,600 DN 150
DaeduckElec 11,500 0
MERITZ SECU 5,390 UP 100
HtlShilla 103,000 UP 4,700
Hanmi Science 70,500 UP 1,700
SamsungElecMech 96,200 UP 2,900
Hanssem 72,800 DN 200
KSOE 119,500 UP 2,500
Hanwha Chem 22,550 UP 1,800
OCI 94,000 UP 600
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,750 UP 1,150
KorZinc 468,000 UP 1,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,020 UP 70
SYC 53,400 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 50,500 UP 1,200
IS DONGSEO 39,100 UP 350
