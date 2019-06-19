Korea Exchange delays decision over Merrill Lynch's controversial trading
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Exchange (KRX), South Korea's bourse operator, said Wednesday it delayed a decision to reprimand the Seoul branch of Merrill Lynch over the investment bank's trading that allegedly disrupted the local stock market.
Merrill Lynch's Seoul branch has been under suspicion that its high-frequency algorithm trading last year destabilized the local market and caused huge losses to retail investors.
The bourse said it will hold a meeting next month to make a decision on Merrill Lynch.
Some citizens filed petitions to the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae to call for investigations, claiming the investment bank has been "deceiving individuals by manipulating stock prices by wielding its massive capital."
High-frequency trading is not illegal in South Korea. But such trading has been a source of concern, as chances are high that retail investors who follow their trading patterns end up losing money because they cannot fully keep up with the brokerages' quick shifts driven by their algorithmic system.
A KRX rule bans investors from having "unfair influence" on the stock market by "excessively trading shares, given the market's demand-supply situation."
