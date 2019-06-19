Celebs' video messages for Gwangju FINA championships relayed via Facebook
GWANGJU, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Video messages from local celebrities wishing for the success of the upcoming Gwangju FINA World Championships began to be relayed via the Facebook account of the event's organizing committee on Wednesday, with the prime minister's released first, the committee said.
"I firmly believe the Gwangju championships will become a success," Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon said in the message.
Other participants include Gwangju Mayor Lee Yong-seop, Olympic swimming champ Park Tae-hwan, actor Sung Hoon, actress Park Shin-hye and Newcastle United midfielder Ki Sung-yueng, according to the committee.
"I'll root for athletes who have trained hard to achieve good results in the championships," Ki said.
Such messages will continue until the event's opening, the committee said.
The biennial FINA World Championships will take place in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and the neighboring port city of Yeosu from July 12-28, with some 15,000 athletes and officials from 193 countries to join.
FINA is the French abbreviation of the International Swimming Federation.
