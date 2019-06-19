Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Bereaved family of ex-first lady thanks N.K. leader over condolence message

SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The bereaved family of late former first lady Lee Hee-ho has sent a letter expressing gratitude to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his condolence message over Lee's death, the unification ministry said Wednesday.

The letter was delivered to North Korea via the inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong earlier in the day, the ministry said without giving further details.

Kim sent a condolence message and a wreath of flowers for Lee's funeral via his sister, Kim Yo-jong, at the border village of Panmunjom, two days after the widow of late ex-President Kim Dae-jung died on June 10 at the age of 96.

A wreath of condolence flowers from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un stands next to a memorial altar at a Seoul hospital on June 12, 2019, for Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former President Kim Dae-jung. Lee died on June 10 at age 96. (Yonhap)

