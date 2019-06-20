S. Korea's producer prices stand still in May
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's producer prices remained nearly unchanged from a month earlier in May, with an increase in prices of industrial goods offsetting a drop in those of farm products, central bank data showed Thursday.
The producer price index for all commodities came to 103.73, marking a slight increase from 103.68 the previous month, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
From a year earlier, the index rose 0.4 percent.
"The producer price index remained flat from a month earlier in May even though the price index of agricultural, forestry and fishery products dropped as (the index of) industrial products rose," BOK said in a press release.
Producer prices are a key barometer of future inflation of consumer prices.
The country's consumer prices have increased at a rate far below the annual target of 2 percent over the past three years, again rising by less than 1 percent for five consecutive months since the start of this year.
In May, producer prices of agricultural products fell 2.3 percent from the previous month, while those of industrial products gained 0.2 percent.
Producer prices in the service sector remained unchanged following a 0.2 percent on-month rise in April, the data showed.
The low inflation is widely expected to put additional pressure on the central bank to lower its policy rate, especially amid sluggish exports and weak economic growth that generally point the bank in that direction.
The local economy unexpectedly shrank 0.4 percent from three months earlier in the first quarter. While it marked 1.8 percent growth from the same period last year, it fell far short of BOK's annual growth outlook of 2.5 percent for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The country's exports have also been on a steady decline since December, with the escalating trade dispute between the United States and China expected to further undermine its shipments to the world's two largest economies, also the world's two largest importers of South Korean goods.
In its latest rate-setting meeting, held on May 31, the BOK monetary policy board kept the key rate frozen at 1.75 percent.
However, BOK Gov. Lee Ju-yeol has since hinted at a possible rate cut down the road, citing the need to take what he called "appropriate measures" to deal with worsening external conditions.
The BOK board will hold its next rate-setting meeting in mid-July, when the central bank will also offer a revised growth outlook for the year.
