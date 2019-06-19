Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) S. Korea calls for compensating forced labor victims through funds from Korean, Japanese firms
SEOUL/TOKYO -- South Korea has called on Japan to consider compensating victims of forced labor by establishing funds voluntarily from Korean and Japanese firms, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
The move is considered a counterproposal to Tokyo's demand for the formation of an arbitration panel to discuss the long-simmering issue stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.
Xi's visit to N.K. shows leader Kim willing to stay at negotiating table: Seoul ministry
SEOUL -- Chinese President Xi Jinping's planned visit to North Korea indicates North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's willingness to "stay within the framework of dialogue" for denuclearization, Seoul's foreign ministry said Wednesday.
Beijing and Pyongyang announced Monday that Xi will make a state visit to the communist neighbor on Thursday and Friday. The visit, Xi's first as president, comes at a time when denuclearization talks between the United States and the North have been stalled since their Hanoi summit in February produced no deal.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks rally on U.S.-China trade optimism, Korean won sharply up vs. dollar
SEOUL -- South Korean shares surged by more than 1 percent Wednesday on growing optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal. The local currency sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1.24 percent, or 26.07 points, to 2,124.78. It was the first time since May 8 that the index had topped the 2,120-mark.
Bereaved family of ex-first lady thanks N.K. leader over condolence message
SEOUL -- The bereaved family of late former first lady Lee Hee-ho has sent a letter expressing gratitude to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for his condolence message over Lee's death, the unification ministry said Wednesday.
The letter was delivered to North Korea via the inter-Korean liaison office in the North's border town of Kaesong earlier in the day, the ministry said without giving further details.
S. Korea to prop up manufacturing sector
SEJONG -- South Korea plans to utilize high-end technologies, provide full support and seek structural changes to help the country's manufacturing sector get on a sustainable growth track and gain competitiveness, the industry ministry said Wednesday.
Under the plan, the government will work to add 30,000 smart factories for small and medium-sized firms by 2022, along with 20 smart industrial zones, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Samsung leads S. Korean smartphone market in Q1
SEOUL, June 19 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. maintained its top position in the South Korean smartphone market in the first quarter of the year on the back of strong demand for its flagship Galaxy series, industry data showed Wednesday.
Samsung carved out a 65 percent market share here in the January-March period, up 5 percentage points from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by industry tracker Counterpoint Research.
