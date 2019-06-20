U.S. not setting conditions for resumption of talks with N. Korea: Biegun
All Headlines 00:00 June 20, 2019
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States is not setting any conditions for the resumptions of nuclear talks with North Korea, the top U.S. envoy for Pyongyang said Wednesday.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun made the remark at an event at the Atlantic Council amid a stalemate in negotiations since the no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues
-
2
(3rd LD) 2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back
-
3
S. Korea's top nuclear envoy arrives in U.S. for talks on N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
5
BTS sells over 600,000 tickets on first stadium tour: Billboard