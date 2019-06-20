Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. not setting conditions for resumption of talks with N. Korea: Biegun

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States is not setting any conditions for the resumptions of nuclear talks with North Korea, the top U.S. envoy for Pyongyang said Wednesday.

U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun made the remark at an event at the Atlantic Council amid a stalemate in negotiations since the no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.

