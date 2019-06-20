(2nd LD) U.S. not setting conditions for resumption of talks with N. Korea: Biegun
(ATTN: UPDATES with more remarks, background from 8th para)
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States is not setting any conditions for the resumption of nuclear talks with North Korea, the top U.S. envoy for Pyongyang said Wednesday.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun made the remark at an event at the Atlantic Council amid a stalemate in negotiations since the no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.
"We want to be very careful in the messages we send," Biegun said. "You asked if we are setting conditions. We are not."
Still, the envoy noted that North Korea's negotiators must be prepared to discuss the issue of denuclearization at working-level talks with the U.S.
"It's definitely the pathway to success," he said.
The Hanoi summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and U.S. President Donald Trump ended abruptly without a deal due to gaps over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
Biegun said that the North Korean negotiators were not empowered in pre-summit talks to discuss denuclearization and could only address the other issues of improving bilateral ties agreed to at the first summit in Singapore last June. No working-level talks have taken place since Hanoi.
"Both sides understand the need for a flexible approach," Biegun noted.
The message comes on the eve of Xi Jinping's first visit to North Korea as China's president. Denuclearization is expected to be a focus of Xi's talks with Kim during his two-day state visit that begins Thursday.
But analysts have also speculated that Xi will seek to use his leverage over North Korea as a bargaining chip in trade talks with the U.S.
Biegun insisted that Washington and Beijing are aligned on the goal of eliminating North Korea's weapons of mass destruction. He said the U.S. has "every expectation" Xi will continue to send "constructive" messages to Pyongyang during his trip.
Hope has renewed for the resumption of U.S.-North Korea negotiations after Trump revealed last week that he had received a "beautiful" and "very warm" letter from Kim.
South Korean officials have also pointed to Kim's condolence message sent last week over the death of former South Korean first lady Lee Hee-ho as a gesture of goodwill.
Some expect new momentum to be created following Moon-Xi and Trump-Xi summits at the Group of 20 summit in Japan next week as well as Trump's visit to Seoul for talks with Moon after that.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(LEAD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues
-
2
(3rd LD) 2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back
-
3
S. Korea's top nuclear envoy arrives in U.S. for talks on N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
5
BTS sells over 600,000 tickets on first stadium tour: Billboard