U.S. sanctions Russian firm for helping N.K. evade sanctions
All Headlines 03:09 June 20, 2019
WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Russian financial firm it accused of helping North Korea evade sanctions.
The Treasury Department announced the new sanctions on its website, saying the Russian Financial Society provided financial services to North Korea in violation of U.S. and international sanctions banning the regime's access to the global financial system.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
(LEAD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues
-
2
(3rd LD) 2 N.K. fishermen express desire to defect, 2 others sent back
-
3
S. Korea's top nuclear envoy arrives in U.S. for talks on N. Korea
-
4
(3rd LD) S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
5
BTS sells over 600,000 tickets on first stadium tour: Billboard