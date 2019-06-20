Go to Contents Go to Navigation

U.S. sanctions Russian firm for helping N.K. evade sanctions

All Headlines 03:09 June 20, 2019

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Russian financial firm it accused of helping North Korea evade sanctions.

The Treasury Department announced the new sanctions on its website, saying the Russian Financial Society provided financial services to North Korea in violation of U.S. and international sanctions banning the regime's access to the global financial system.

