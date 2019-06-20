Go to Contents Go to Navigation

(LEAD) U.S. sanctions Russian firm for helping N.K. evade sanctions

WASHINGTON, June 19 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on a Russian financial firm it accused of helping North Korea evade sanctions.

The Treasury Department said on its website that the Russian Financial Society provided financial services to Dandong Zhongsheng, a North Korea-controlled entity, enabling it to access the global financial system and channel funds to Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.

This photo shows the U.S. Department of the Treasury in Washington. (Yonhap)

The announcement comes amid renewed hopes for a resumption of U.S.-North Korea denuclearization negotiations, which have stalled since their no-deal summit in Vietnam in February.

The new sanctions appear to signal that the Donald Trump administration will continue to add sanctions and pressure on Pyongyang until it takes concrete steps to denuclearize.

"Treasury continues to enforce existing U.S. and UN sanctions against individuals and entities in Russia and elsewhere who facilitate illicit trade with North Korea," Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Sigal Mandelker said in a statement.

"Those who attempt to circumvent our authorities to provide the DPRK with access to international financial markets expose themselves to significant sanctions risk," she added, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

