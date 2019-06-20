(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 20)

Grocery chains and other brick-and-mortar retailers already struggling in the face of a surge by online shopping malls saw their operating profit halved from a year ago in the first quarter due to a spike in their labor cost and a business slump. Korea now pays the highest minimum wage against its national income when counting in allowance for weekend and holiday breaks among members of the OECD. About 33 percent of small merchants fret that they would have to close down within a year and 81 percent call for a cut or a freeze in the minimum wage.