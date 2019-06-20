Korean-language dailies

-- Practical approach needed for N. Korea's denuclearization (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 52 students, faculty at teachers colleges were punished for sexual harassment over 5 years (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea (Donga llbo)

-- Seoul, Tokyo still mired in diplomatic row over compensation for forced laborers (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Xi pledges to play active role for Korean Peninsula (Segye Times)

-- Japan rejects S. Korea's compensation proposal for forced laborers (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Gov't subsidies for provinces inconsistent (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't meddles in housing prices in affluent Gangnam area (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Lack of AI professors for new institutions (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't vows to create 2,000 AI factories (Korea Economic Daily)

