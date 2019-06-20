S. Korea to propose 300 global standards for EVs, chips, energy by 2023
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industry ministry said Thursday it will propose 300 industrial standards in different segments ranging from electric cars to non-memory chips by 2023.
Under the plan, South Korea will be able to play a bigger role in the global efforts to set industrial standards, which are currently mostly led by a few leading countries, such as the United States and Germany, the ministry said.
"In the era of the fourth industrial revolution, South Korea needs to become the first mover by leading standardization," Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo said.
In details, South Korea will seek to develop 52 industrial standards in the field of electric and self-driving automobiles, including the quick charging system, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The country will propose 28 standards in the energy segment, including the safety regulation of hydrogen charging stations, to global partners in line with its promotion of using the environment-friendly resource.
South Korea will collaborate with related global organizations, such as the International Organization for Standardization, to help set the global industrial standardization.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
2
(LEAD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues
-
3
(LEAD) Xi to visit N. Korea amid trade tensions with U.S.
-
4
Moon declares 'renaissance vision' for S. Korea's manufacturing industry
-
5
(2nd LD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues