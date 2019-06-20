Two-time LPGA major champion not about to get complacent

And though this year's tournament is being played on a different course, Park can always look back on her dramatic playoff victory at last year's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Course in Kildeer, Illinois. Park began her final round trailing Ryu So-yeon, the overnight leader, by four strokes, and then shot a bogey-free 69 on Sunday to force a playoff before beating the fellow South Korean with a birdie on the second playoff hole. Her final round charge included a memorable recovery shot at the 16th hole, where Park nearly dunked her tee shot and her second shot into a water hazard before salvaging par from deep fescue.