Thursday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 June 20, 2019
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/19 Cloudy 10
Incheon 24/19 Sunny 20
Suwon 28/19 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 29/20 Cloudy 10
Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 10
Chuncheon 29/19 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 30/21 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 0
Gwangju 30/18 Sunny 0
Jeju 26/20 Sunny 20
Daegu 32/20 Sunny 10
Busan 27/21 Sunny 0
