Thursday's weather forecast

June 20, 2019

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 28/19 Cloudy 10

Incheon 24/19 Sunny 20

Suwon 28/19 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 29/20 Cloudy 10

Daejeon 28/18 Cloudy 10

Chuncheon 29/19 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 30/21 Sunny 0

Jeonju 28/18 Cloudy 0

Gwangju 30/18 Sunny 0

Jeju 26/20 Sunny 20

Daegu 32/20 Sunny 10

Busan 27/21 Sunny 0

