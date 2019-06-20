Asiana adds ninth A350 to fleet
All Headlines 09:57 June 20, 2019
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Asiana Airlines Inc. said Thursday it has added a A350 passenger jet to its fleet to better serve on international routes.
Its ninth A350 will run on mid- and long-haul routes to cities like Los Angeles, London, Paris and Singapore, the company said in a statement.
Asiana plans to bring the 10th A350 to the fleet by December and 20 more A350s by 2025 to strengthen its fleet.
Asiana, moreover, will add 25 A321NEOs from July through 2025, it said.
The country's second-biggest airline currently operates 84 planes that include the new A350.
