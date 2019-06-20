Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Yonhap news advisory for Thursday, June 20

All Headlines 10:37 June 20, 2019

The following stories are scheduled to be covered by Yonhap News Agency. Your queries are welcome. Yonhap's English-language news desk can be reached by telephone at 82-2-398-3451 (general) and 82-2-398-3460 (economics), and by email at sshim@yna.co.kr or sam@yna.co.kr.

General

-- Chinese President Xi's visit to N. Korea

-- Press conference of U20 World Cup team coaches

-- (Yonhap Feature) BTS goes beyond barriers through web-based content

Economy & Finance

-- BOK's monthly report on financial stability

-- Seoul's plans to create 5G-based self-driving test bed
(END)

Keywords
#news advisory
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All Headlines
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!