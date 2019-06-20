Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Hyundai Glovis sets up transport company in U.S.

11:00 June 20, 2019

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Glovis Co., a logistics unit of South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group, on Thursday said it has set up a truck-based freight transport company in the United States in an expansion strategy.

Through its U.S. affiliate Glovis America, Hyundai Glovis has established Global Expedited Transportation, or GET, to enter the local truck-based freight shipping market, the company said in a statement.

"GET will deliver auto parts shipped from South Korea to Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors' plants in the eastern part of the U.S. from western ports. Moreover, it will secure 'return cargoes' from local companies when trucks return to the east from the west helped by Glovis America's sales networks," a company spokesman said.

The U.S. truck-based cargo transport market is estimated at 726 trillion won (US$620 billion) annually. Trucks account for 80 percent of overall cargo transportation, with the remainder transported by airlines, railways and ships, it said.

