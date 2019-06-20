(LEAD) N. Korean newspapers widely report on Xi's Pyongyang visit
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper on Thursday carried a series of articles on Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Pyongyang this week, saying his visit will add a new page to the history of North Korea-China relations.
Xi arrived in Pyongyang earlier in the day for a two-day visit, marking the first trip to the North by a Chinese head of state in 14 years.
In an editorial, the Rodong Sinmun said Xi's visit "vividly shows that the Chinese party and government are placing great importance" on the two countries' friendship.
"The DPRK-China friendship is the invincible one, which was sealed in blood through the long and arduous revolutionary struggle and has been continuously carried forward despite all kinds of trials, and the common treasure of the two countries," it said. DPRK is the acronym for the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"Xi Jinping's visit to our country will add an unforgettable page in the history of our friendly relations and further strengthen the ties between the two countries," the editorial said.
The newspaper also carried Xi's photo and profile on its front page.
The Minju Joson, the organ of the North's cabinet, carried similar reports.
On the top of the second page, the Minju Joson said Kim and Xi have built a "special comradeship" during the North Korean leader's four visits to China since last year.
North Korean media outlets have been highlighting the importance of Xi's first visit to Pyongyang, with the two newspapers also carrying the Chinese leader's op-ed on Wednesday.
In the contribution, Xi vowed to play a greater role in helping make progress in negotiations on Korean Peninsula issues.
