The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All Headlines 11:09 June 20, 2019
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 1.75 1.75
1-M 1.73 1.73
2-M 1.71 1.72
3-M 1.69 1.70
6-M 1.69 1.69
12-M 1.68 1.69
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea to send 50,000 tons of rice to N. Korea via WFP
-
2
(LEAD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues
-
3
(LEAD) Xi to visit N. Korea amid trade tensions with U.S.
-
4
Moon declares 'renaissance vision' for S. Korea's manufacturing industry
-
5
(2nd LD) Xi vows to play greater role in resolving Korean Peninsula issues