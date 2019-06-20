EXO's Baekhyun to release 1st solo album 'City Lights'
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Baekhyun, a member of popular boy band EXO, will release his first solo album, titled "City Lights," next month, his management agency said Thursday.
The new album, scheduled to hit the local music scene on July 10, will carry a total of six tracks, according to SM Entertainment.
SM did not provide specifics further than the basic information, only saying the tracks off the new album will encompass a variety of different moods.
Presales of the album begin Thursday both on- and off-line, SM said.
Baekhyun's solo career is expected to be followed by solo activities by other EXO members as the group has entered a hiatus following member Xiumin's military enlistment last month.
Another member, D.O., is also on his way to start his mandatory military service next month.
