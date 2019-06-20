Finance minister calls for speedy investment by public firms
All Headlines 14:37 June 20, 2019
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday called for public firms to carry out their planned investments of 53 trillion won (US$45.4 billion) in the latest attempt to boost Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, made the comments in a meeting meant to assess business performances of more than 120 public companies and quasi-governmental organizations.
