Moon urges tougher steps against wealthy, delinquent taxpayers
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in called for "all possible" administrative and legal measures against the wealthy who are habitually delinquent in paying their taxes.
He described such a "malicious" act as destroying the value of tax righteousness, presiding over the fourth Anti-Corruption Policy Consultative Council attended by ministerial and vice ministerial officials from government agencies.
"(We) have to respond strictly to (the issue) of malicious, habitual delinquent taxpayers" who owe huge sums, Moon stressed.
The former human rights lawyer ordered the National Tax Service and other relevant authorities to mobilize every possible means to trace their hidden assets until the end and stop them from basking in privileges.
He also demanded that the government step up efforts to fight against corruption in some private school foundations and nursing homes across the nation.
The president emphasized the need for consistent and permanent reform efforts, saying the work to promote fairness and justice in society won't be done in a year or two.
He noted that South Korea ranked 45th out of 180 countries in the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index, issued by Transparency International, up six notches from 2017.
"There are many things to do, however, looking from the eye level of the people," he said.
As two years have passed since the launch of the current administration, it's time to look back on how clean and just South Korean society has become, he added.
