Key developments in North Korea-China relations since first Kim-Xi summit
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in North Korea on Thursday for a two-day trip, marking the first time for a Chinese head of state to visit the North in 14 years. The following is a chronology of major developments in relations between North Korea and China since last year.
2018
March 25-28 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold their first summit in Beijing. It was Kim's first foreign trip since he took office in late 2011.
May 2 -- Top diplomats of North Korea and China hold talks in Pyongyang following North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's first summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in a week earlier. It was the first visit to North Korea by a Chinese foreign minister in 11 years.
May 7-8 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold their second summit in about 40 days in China's northern city of Dalian. It took place ahead of the anticipated first summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump.
June 19-20 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet for another summit in Beijing -- the third in three months -- a week after Kim held the historic first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Singapore.
2019
Jan. 7-10 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Chinese President Xi Jinping hold their fourth summit in Beijing ahead of Kim's second summit with U.S. President Donald Trump.
Jan. 26-28 -- A North Korean art troupe, led by Ri Su-yong, vice chairman of the ruling party's Central Committee, hold performances in Beijing. It marked North Korean artists' first show in the neighboring country in three years.
June 20 -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in North Korea for a fifth summit with Kim Jong-un in the first visit to the North by a Chinese head of state in 14 years.
