POSCO named No.1 greenhouse gas emitter among local companies: report

All Headlines 16:38 June 20, 2019

SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's No. 1 steelmaker, POSCO, was the top greenhouse gas emitter among local companies, industry data showed Thursday.

POSCO produced 71 million tons of greenhouse gases in 2017, accounting 11.3 percent of total emissions by South Korean companies, according to a report from the Korea Corporate Governance Service (KCGS). The steelmaker was followed by state-run utility firms Korea South-East Power Co. and Korea Midland Power Co.

The KCGS said the top 100 gas-emitting companies were responsible for 87 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions from local firms. By industry, those in power generating businesses produced the most, followed by petrochemical firms and cement manufacturers.

This file photo shows POSCO's steel plant in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

