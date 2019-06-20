S. Korean Bond Yields on June 20, 2019
All Headlines 16:31 June 20, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.502 1.548 -4.6
3-year TB 1.420 1.484 -6.4
10-year TB 1.545 1.601 -5.6
2-year MSB 1.475 1.515 -4.0
3-year CB (AA-) 1.939 1.995 -5.6
91-day CD 1.800 1.800 --
(END)
