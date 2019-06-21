S. Korean Bond Yields on June 21, 2019
All Headlines 16:34 June 21, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.519 1.502 +1.7
3-year TB 1.440 1.420 +2.0
10-year TB 1.569 1.545 +2.4
2-year MSB 1.492 1.475 +1.7
3-year CB (AA-) 1.949 1.939 +1.0
91-day CD 1.800 1.800 --
