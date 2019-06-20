Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
(5th LD) Kim, Xi hold summit talks in Pyongyang
SEOUL/BEIJING -- Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday, Xinhua News Agency reported, after arriving in Pyongyang on a landmark visit expected to reaffirm their alliance amid trade and nuclear tensions with the United States.
Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, arrived at Pyongyang's Sunan International Airport earlier in the day and were greeted by the North's leader and his wife, Ri Sol-ju, the People's Daily reported. Close to 10,000 North Koreans waved flowers and chanted welcoming slogans at the airport, it said.
(LEAD) N. Korean newspapers widely report on Xi's Pyongyang visit
SEOUL -- North Korea's main newspaper on Thursday carried a series of articles on Chinese President Xi Jinping's trip to Pyongyang this week, saying his visit will add a new page to the history of North Korea-China relations.
Xi arrived in Pyongyang earlier in the day for a two-day visit, marking the first trip to the North by a Chinese head of state in 14 years.
(LEAD) Cannes-winning 'Parasite' invited to multiple int'l film festivals
SEOUL -- "Parasite," the winner of the Palme d'Or at this year's Cannes Film Festival, will hit several other international film festivals in 2019, the movie's management agency said Thursday.
CJ ENM said "Parasite" and director Bong Joon-ho have been invited to three more international film festivals -- the Munich International Film Festival, which begins this month in Germany, the Locarno Film Festival in August in Locarno, Switzerland, and the Lumiere Film Festival in October in Lyon, France.
BTS' 2016 music video 'Save ME' tops 400 mln YouTube views
SEOUL -- The music video of K-pop boy band BTS' 2016 song "Save ME" has topped the milestone of 400 million YouTube views.
The "Save ME" music video, off the septet's 2016 compilation album "Young Forever," surpassed the YouTube record Thursday morning, according to the group's agency, Big Hit Entertainment.
S. Korea coach praises captain for leadership at U-20 World Cup
SEOUL -- After South Korea finished runners-up at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland last week, their midfielder Lee Kang-in earned the Golden Ball as the best player of the tournament.
There's no denying Lee's offensive contribution, which included two goals, four assists and a slew of jaw-dropping turns and passes. But if South Korea head coach Chung Jung-yong had a vote, he would have thrown his support behind his captain, defensive back Hwang Tae-hyeon.
(LEAD) Finance minister calls for speedy investment by public firms
SEOUL -- South Korea's finance minister on Thursday called for public firms to quickly carry out their planned investments of 53 trillion won (US$45.4 billion) in the latest attempt to boost Asia's fourth-largest economy.
Hong Nam-ki, the minister of economy and finance, also asked public companies to consider increasing their investments. He made the comments in a meeting meant to assess the business performances of 128 public companies and quasi-governmental organizations.
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 3rd day on Fed's rate cut signal, Korean won sharply up
SEOUL -- South Korean shares closed higher for the third consecutive day on Thursday as institutions scooped up large-cap stocks following the Federal Reserve's hints at possible rate cuts this year. The won sharply rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.51 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,131.29. Trading volume was moderate at 996.2 million shares worth 3.9 trillion won (US$3.4 billion), with winners outnumbering losers 540 to 264.
