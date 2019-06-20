ASEAN leaders to discuss inviting N.K. leader to special summit in S. Korea: report
SEOUL, June 20 (Yonhap) -- Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will discuss this weekend inviting North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to a special summit to be held in South Korea later this year, a Japanese report said Thursday.
In a two-day ASEAN summit that begins Saturday in Bangkok, the 10-member ASEAN leaders will discuss the issue of inviting Kim to the special summit between South Korea and ASEAN, slated to take place from Nov. 25-26 in the southeastern port city of Busan, according to Japan's Kyodo News.
The special summit will be held to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the dialogue relationship between South Korea and ASEAN.
The move apparently intends to highlight ASEAN's efforts to play a role in resolving North Korea's nuclear issue amid stalled denuclearization talks between the United States and North Korea.
The report said ASEAN leaders have been "carefully" considering how to extend the invitation, with concerns that if Kim turns it down, the move may discredit ASEAN.
If the meeting takes place, there would be a trilateral "special session" involving the leaders of the two Koreas and ASEAN leaders, Kyodo added.
Earlier, an official of South Korea's presidential office said the Busan summit may involve the North's leader, noting that some ASEAN countries have proposed inviting Kim to the rare occasion.
(END)
