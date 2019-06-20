U.S. names N. Korea worst human trafficking nation for 17th year
WASHINGTON, June 20 (Yonhap) -- The United States on Thursday designated North Korea as one of the worst human trafficking nations for the 17th consecutive year.
The State Department's annual Trafficking in Persons Report placed North Korea among the lowest Tier 3 countries, along with China, Iran and Russia, among others.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called out the regime for its use of forced labor.
"In North Korea, the government subjects its own citizens to forced labor both at home and abroad and then uses proceeds to fund nefarious activities," he said at the report's launch ceremony.
The report details abuses by the North Korean government, including its forced mobilization of adults and school children to work in factories and other sectors, and its "egregious human rights violations" that "can fuel trafficking in neighboring China."
The designation was given because North Korea does not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking and is not making significant efforts to do so, according to the report.
"The government continued state-sponsored human trafficking through forced labor in mass mobilizations of adults and children, in prison camps as part of an established system of political repression, in labor training centers, and through its exportation of forced labor to foreign companies," the report said.
"It used proceeds from state-sponsored forced labor to fund government functions as well as other illicit activity. It did not protect potential trafficking victims when they were forcibly repatriated from China or other countries," it added.
The report, though annual, comes at a time when Washington and Pyongyang are locked in a deadlock in negotiations to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program.
It also comes as Chinese President Xi Jinping is in Pyongyang for talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as both countries seek to resolve disputes with the U.S.
Washington and Beijing have been caught in a bitter trade row.
Meanwhile, the report listed South Korea in the highest Tier 1 category for the 17th straight year, along with countries such as the U.S., Britain, France and Sweden.
