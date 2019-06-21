Go to Contents Go to Navigation

SEOUL, June 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- Kim Jong-un 'expects progress in resolving Korean Peninsula issues' (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Kim Jong-un 'wants to resolve Korean Peninsula issues with related countries' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Cheong Wa Dae instantly aware of arrival of N. Korean fishing boat in S. Korean port (Donga llbo)
-- Kim Jong-un 'maintains patience ... wants progress in denuclearization' (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Xi 'will strive to resolve N. Korea's security concerns' (Segye Times)
-- Cheong Wa Dae informed of arrival of N. Korean boat from first moment (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Xi told Kim Jong-un he will 'help with N. Korea's security' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Jong-un to 'maintain patience over U.S.' (Hankyoreh)
-- Xi says to 'play active role in denuclearization' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Xi says to help with N. Korea's security, Kim says to maintain patience (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- No. of 'zombie companies' at record high (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Kim gives Xi a rare Kumsusan Palace welcome (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Xi, Kim discuss Korean Peninsula issues (Korea Herald)
-- Xi asks Kim to resume NK-US talks (Korea Times)
